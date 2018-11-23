Four key matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Equatorial Guinea v Nigeria @Cape Coast Stadium @5pm on November 24

The swagger is not back yet for the Falcons but their last result must have buoyed the Thomas Dennerby-led team.

For Equatorial Guinea, the main aim would be to keep the score down, having already conceded 12 goals in their first two matches.

Asisat Osoala has been providing assists in Ghana but the team needs her to score to perk up her confidence going into the semis and the chance to pick up one of the three tickets to France 2019.

Current Form: Eq. Guinea [L-W-L-W-W]; Nigeria [L-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

Sun 02/08/15 WOQ Eq. Guinea 2 – 1 Nigeria

Sat 18/07/15 WOQ Nigeria 1 – 1 Eq. Guinea

Sun 14/11/10 AWC Nigeria 4 – 2 Eq. Guinea

Tue 25/11/08 AWC Eq. Guinea 1 – 0 Nigeria

Fri 27/10/06 AWC Nigeria 4 – 2 Eq. Guinea

Prediction: Eq. Guinea 0-2 Nigeria

Tottenham v Chelsea @Wembley Stadium @6:30pm on November 24

A big London derby this will be. Tottenham are just a point behind Chelsea but the Blues are still unbeaten in all competitions.

That is great motivation for Spurs, who were one major reason Chelsea are in the Europa League this season. Mauricio Pochettino has most of best players fit and ready for this one – Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen, are all expected to play a part.

For Maurizio Sarri, the decision will be on starting Alvaro Morata and Willian instead of Olivier Giroud and Pedro. Whatever the name of the player chosen, this Wembley should be feisty and frenetic.

Current Form: Tottenham [W-W-W-W-L]; Chelsea [D-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

01/04/18 PRL Chelsea 1 – 3 Tottenham

20/08/17 PRL Tottenham 1 – 2 Chelsea

22/04/17 FAC Chelsea 4 – 2 Tottenham

04/01/17 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Chelsea

26/11/16 PRL Chelsea 2 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona @Wanda Metropolitano @8:45pm on November 24

If there was a good time to play Barcelona, then this is it. Diego Simeone’s team know they have a chance against this Barca team, that is not playing at full throttle though Lionel Messi should be sharper than he appeared in the loss to Real Betis.

Atletico Madrid players [Photo: The Naked Convos]

Ernesto Valverde cannot afford another loss though he now has to find an able replacement for Ivan Rakitic, who got injured on national duty though Arturo Vidal seems ready to fill the void.

For Simeone, the major task is to get Diego Costa focused and ready to end his goal drought, which has stretched to 273 days without a goal in La Liga.

Current Form: Atletico [W-W-D-W-W]; Barcelona [L-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

04/03/18 LAL Barcelona 1 – 0 Atletico

14/10/17 LAL Atletico 1 – 1 Barcelona

26/02/17 LAL Atletico 1 – 2 Barcelona

07/02/17 CDR Barcelona 1 – 1 Atletico

01/02/17 CDR Atletico 1 – 2 Barcelona

Prediction: Atletico 2-1 Barcelona

SS Lazio v AC Milan @Stadio Olimpico @6pm on Nov.25

Lazio are turning out to be the Jekyll and Hyde team for the first part of the Serie A season; good today and bad tomorrow.

But they are fourth and just one point better than AC Milan as they meet on Sunday. AC Milan’s season has also not hit the heights though there are noticeable improvements as they go into Sunday’s encounter without the suspended Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuan outraged after the red card

AC Milan are further hampered by key absences like Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Mattia Caldara, Giacomo Bonaventura while Lazio welcome back Milan Badelj and Felipe Caicedo. Both teams are not scoring as much as they want and are conceding more than they want – which could be where the match will be won and lost.

Current Form: Lazio [D-W-W-L-W]; AC Milan [L-D-W-W-W]

Head to head

28/02/18 COI SS Lazio 0 – 0 AC Milan

31/01/18 COI AC Milan 0 – 0 SS Lazio

28/01/18 SEA AC Milan 2 – 1 SS Lazio

10/09/17 SEA SS Lazio 4 – 1 AC Milan

13/02/17 SEA SS Lazio 1 – 1 AC Milan

Prediction: SS Lazio 2-1 AC Milan