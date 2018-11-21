AWCON: Super Falcons bounce back with big win over Zambia

Related News

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday redeemed their battered image at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as they romped to a 4-0 win over the Shepolopolo of Zambia in their second group game.

The Nigerian Ladies who started their title defence on a disappointing note with a 1-0 loss to South Africa last Sunday had promised that they would make amends in Tuesday’s make-or-mar clash. They did so in style.

It was Desire Oparanozie that set the Falcons on the right footing as she broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute after being perfectly set on by Francesca Ordega.

Despite all the dominance and ball possession of almost 70 per cent, it was only one goal that separated Nigeria and Zambia at the end of the first half.

Things, however, got slightly better in the second half where the Super Falcons made their dominance count for goals.

In the 69th minute, Ordega who provided the assist for the first scored this time by herself. While it looked like enough had been done to seal the three points on offer, substitute Rasheedat Ajibade popped up Nigeria’s third goal of the game.

Amarachi Okonkwo in stoppage time provided the icing on the cake; scoring Nigeria’s fourth and last goal of the match.

While the Super Falcons are now back on track, qualification for the semi-final is far from achieved as they would still need to get the needed results in their final group game against Equatorial Guinea.

The Guineans are taking on South Africa in the second group B game later tonight.

Only the top two teams from Group A and B will move into the semifinal while only the overall top three teams will get the tickets to represent Africa at next year’s World Cup in France.

