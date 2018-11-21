AWCON: Cameroon qualify for semi-final after 3-0 victory over Algeria

Related News

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have qualified for the semi-final of the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) after a 3-0 win over Algeria in their second Group A game on Tuesday.

After a 2-1 defeat of Mali, the Lionesses are top of the group with six points which has earned them a spot in the semis though with a match left against hosts, Ghana.

The Cameroonians were quick to see off their North African counterparts who had not scored a goal in two matches and obtaining zero shot on target at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With no player on either side booked, Gabrielle Onguene, who is the woman of the match, utilised one of the team’s many chances, finding the back of the net 13 minutes after kick-off.

Team mate, Gaelle Enganamouit, made a double for the West Africans in the 54th minute and in quick succession, Ajara Nchout sealed the team’s victory with a beautiful strike six minutes later.

It is the second goal for Nchout in the tournament after her first against Mali.

Meanwhile, Cameroon will take on Ghana, which has three points from two matches on Friday, while Algeria will be up against Mali same day.

The eight-team event which began on Saturday will see top three teams feature in the women’s World Cup in France in 2019.

(NAN)