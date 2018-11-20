Nigeria, Uganda friendly ends in stalemate

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday played out a barren draw in an international friendly played at a packed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Though Nigeria created the better chances, the Cranes of Uganda held their own as they ensured that there was no victor or vanquished.

Right from the blast of the whistle, it was a keenly contested tie with both teams carving out chances but neither could do the needful of scoring a goal

The Super Eagles grew into the game and bossed the possession by 63 per cent to 37% and they recorded four corners to the one by Uganda.

All that still counted for less as they could not find a way to get the ball into the net.

It was not all about Nigeria as Uganda also had their own fair chances but they also fluffed their opportunities just like their hosts

While there were no goals to savour, debutant Samuel Chukwueze was a delight to watch as he dazzled with his magical left foot from the right wing.

After the interval, the Eagles continued to search for the elusive goal and Coach Gernot Rohr opted to bring in William Ekong, Samuel Kalu and Isaac Success.

Kalu, in particular, tested the Uganda defenders while both Mikel Agu and Success enjoyed some good chances, but the Cranes kept their shape to hold out for a deserved goalless draw.

In the end, Nigeria failed to avenge their last defeat to Uganda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium as it ended 0-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Both Uganda and Nigeria have secured qualification for next year’s AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

Tuesday’s game in Asaba is officially the last game of the year for the Super Eagles who have had an eventful 2018 with its up and downs.