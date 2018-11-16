AFCON Qualifiers: South Africa Coach dismisses N9m per goal offer to Super Eagles

Related News

The coach of the South Africa national team, Stuart Baxter, has said that he and his players do not need an added financial incentive to beat Nigeria.

Baxter’s comments is coming on the heels of the $25,000 per goal offer to the Super Eagles by the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr Okowa had promised a big bonus to the Nigerian players in an attempt to spur them on to victory in Johannesburg, with as much as N9 million offered per goal.

Mr Okowa while attending the Eagles’ training said: “For every goal scored by the Super Eagles in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ we pledge a reward of US$25 000. Please, don’t put a limit to the number of goals you score on Saturday; try and score as many as possible.”

Stand–in Captain Ahmed Musa responded: “We thank His Excellency, Governor Okowa, so much for the motivation to us to do well in Johannesburg on Saturday. We promise that we will return here on Sunday with the victory.

Baxter, however, does not see the need for the same sort of tactics for Bafana though, explaining that qualification for the 2019 African Cup of Nations would be worth more than money.

He told the media, “When I started playing football, and even now, money has never been my god. It’s nice to have, but I don’t feel better rewarded if somebody gives me an extra million. The reward I get is if I see the faces of the people out there are happy, and I see the players proud of themselves. I think the whole of South Africa is going through a tough time, there are big companies who are cutting back, and we also need to cut back. We can’t afford to pay our players that sort of money.

“I don’t think we’ll be better warriors if we get paid an extra $25,000 – maybe Nigeria are – but I can only speak for the South Africans. Money isn’t an issue with us. We want these points.”

Bafana host Nigeria tomorrow afternoon, with a win guaranteeing them a place in Cameroon next year.

Both the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana were missing at the last edition of the AFCON with Nigeria also failing to make it to the 2015 edition to defend the title they won two years earlier under the tutelage of now Late Stephen Keshi.