Four matches to watch | Falcons and Eagles take flight again

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles of Nigeria (Photo Credit: Reuters)
South Africa v Nigeria @FNB Stadium @2pm on November 17

It is with the mind of redressing the ignominy of losing to South Africa in Uyo last year that the Super Eagles will file out against their opponents on Saturday, but, it would have been easier for the Bafana Bafana if they had just beaten Seychelles as everyone expected.

Lose, and Stuart Baxter’s men will have to face an anxious wait for the last qualifying match against Libya in March 2019. The fans have not been totally enthusiastic about this match and the South Africa Football Association are finding it very hard to fill the FNB Stadium, where it is expected that a large of Nigerians would show up.

There are major injuries to both sides, which means some fringe players will get their chance to shine.

Will Gernot Rohr get his pound of flesh or will Baxter help confirm Bafana Bafana’s independence from the Eagles’ stranglehold?

Current Form: South Africa [D-W-D-W-W]; Nigeria [W-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

10/06/17       ACO   Nigeria          0 – 2   South Africa

29/03/15       FRI       South Africa            1 – 1   Nigeria

19/11/14       ACO   Nigeria          2 – 2   South Africa

10/09/14       ACO   South Africa            0 – 0   Nigeria

19/01/14       ANC   Nigeria          3 – 1   South Africa

Prediction: South Africa 2-3 Nigeria
South Africa v Nigeria @Cape Coast Stadium @4:30pm on November 18

In what is shaping to be a super weekend, the Falcons will start their quest for a ninth continental crown against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Sunday at the AWCON 2018 tournament, for which they are also the defending champions. Stats gleaned from their eight previous encounters shows a rivalry that is very close. The Nigerian ladies have been triumphant five times, drawn once and lost twice.

With a strike force that includes the goal-scoring prowess of the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, and Francisca Ordega, and led by Swedish manager, Thomas Dennerby, the Falcons should still be the team to beat in Ghana.

Current Form: South Africa [L-D-L-W-W]; Nigeria [W-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

29/11/16       AWC Nigeria          1 – 0   South Africa

22/10/14       AWC Nigeria          2 – 1   South Africa

07/11/12       AWC Nigeria          0 – 1   South Africa

23/06/12       FRW Nigeria          0 – 0   South Africa

03/06/12       FRW South Africa 1 – 1   Nigeria

Prediction: South Africa 1-3 Nigeria
Netherlands v France @ Stadion Feijenoord @8:45pm on November 16

The rebuilding work on the Oranje continues on Friday when Ronald Koeman’s new team comes up against the World Champions, France, who are on a 15-match unbeaten run.

The Netherlands have shown signs of improvement in their last two matches – beating Germany 3-0 and drawing away to a star-studded Belgium.

Memphis Depay has found his groove as a scoring deep forward whilst managing the forward thrust but in N’Golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi, he will be denied the spaces to operate effectively.

Paul Pogba is a doubt but Antoine Griezmann is a veritable source of goals. This should be an interesting encounter – one that could have a lot of goals.

Current Form: Netherlands [D-W-L-W-D]; France [W-D-W-D-W]

Head to head

09/09/18       UNL    France          2 – 1   Netherlands

31/08/17       WQE  France          4 – 0   Netherlands

10/10/16       WQE  Netherlands            0 – 1   France

25/03/16       FRI       Netherlands            2 – 3   France

05/03/14       FRI       France          2 – 0   Netherlands

Prediction: Netherlands 1-2 France
England v Croatia @Wembley Stadium @8:45pm on November 17

It is a winner takes all encounter, with both countries able to win their Group 4 of League A with a win.

The last meeting was at the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the Croats won that encounter in extra time even though the Three Lions took an early lead.

The question that will be answered on Sunday is which of these countries has successfully moved on.

Both countries have also beaten Spain in their last competitive matches and the result would result in a winner scenario and demotion for the last country in the group.

Current Form: England [W-W-D-W-L]; Croatia [W-W-D-L-D]

Head to head

11/07/18       WOC Croatia         2 – 1    England

09/09/09       WQE  England        5 – 1   Croatia

10/09/08       WQE  Croatia         1 – 4   England

21/11/07       ECQ    England        2 – 3   Croatia

11/10/06       ECQ    Croatia         2 – 0   England

Prediction: England 2-2 Croatia

