Manchester United star, Fellaini, shocks fans with new look

Manchester United and Belgium international, Marouane Fellaini, has taken many by surprise as he has finally chopped off his trademark Afro curly hairstyle.

The football star had kept distinctive curly locks which have been a trademark of his appearance since moving to the Premier League with Everton 10 years ago.

But Fellaini ahead of his 31st birthday felt it was time to adopt a new look.

He posted some pictures on his social media platforms that have since been generating varying comments with some hailing the new look while others expressed their preference for the former.

He simply wrote: New year, new look #birthdaytomorrow

Fellaini who is just returning from injury played the full 90 minutes against Manchester City in United’s 3-1 defeat on Sunday but he has been excused from the Belgium national team for the matches this international break.