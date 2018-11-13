EL-Kanemi Warriors FC terminates Amapakabo’s contract

Related News

The management of EL-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri on Tuesday said it had terminated the contract with its chief coach Imama Amapakabo, citing the coach’s busy schedule with the national team.

The Media Officer of the team, Prince Obaseki, confirmed the development that led to the sacking of the veteran coach to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the club had decided not to renew the contract of the coach, while a new coach would be unveiled on Wednesday.

‘“Sequel to the end of the contract between Amapakabo and EL-Kanemi Warriors FC, the management of the club has resolved not to renew the contract.

“This is as a result of the fact that the coach is now second in command at the Super Eagles national team, and the workload is now too much for him.

“There is also public outcry that the coach hardly stays in Maiduguri as a result of his national engagement.

“Coach Imama is one of the best coaches in Nigeria, but then the management had to take this decision in the interest of the team and the state at large,” he said.

Mr Obaseki said the management of the club appreciated the contribution of the coach, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors, adding that Coach Mohammed Babaganaru is set to be unveiled as the new Technical Adviser.

“By Wednesday (tomorrow) the management will unveil a new coach in the person of Babaganaru at the club’s camp, New GRA near NUJ office.

“Babaganaru agreed to the contract terms with the Borno Armies following the departure of Imama Amapakabo on mutual consent.

“Babaganaru is one of the most experienced coaches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) having handled the likes of Kano Pillars, Nasarawa United, Wikki Tourists and recently Yobe Deserts FC,” he said.

(NAN)