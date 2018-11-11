EPL: Manchester derby win shoots City back to top spot

Related News

Manchester City have reclaimed the top position on the Premier League table courtesy of a 3-1 victory over local rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

David Silva opened the scoring for the champions early on, but City failed to build on that advantage until the opening exchanges of the second half when Sergio Aguero made it 2-0.

Anthony Martial pulled a goal back from the penalty spot shortly before the hour mark, but Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to secure the points for City as they extended their unbeaten start to the campaign to 12 matches.

The only goal in the first half came in the 12th minute and it was David Silva who collected a pass from Fernando Silva and then fired past De Gea to send the Etihad wild.

After failing to add to the tally in the first half, it took City just three minutes to double the lead after the restart.

Fernandinho won possession on the halfway line and gave it Bernardo who in turn fed Aguero.

The City striker took the ball to the edge of the box, played a one-two with Riyad Mahrez before firing a powerful angled drive past De Gea for his 11th of the season.

The introduction of Romelu Lukaku gave United a glimmer of hope as the Belgian won a penalty for the Red Devils and it was scored by Martial.

Any hope for a comeback by United was extinguished when Gundogan got the third goal for City in the 86th minute.

With the win, City keep their place at the summit of the EPL log with a two-point cushion as Liverpool drop back to the second spot.

In other games played on Sunday, Liverpool defeated Fullham 2-0 while Chelsea drew 0-0 at home with Everton. Arsenal also drew 1-1 at home to Wolves.