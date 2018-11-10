EPL Round-Up: Iheanacho, Success fire blank as Nigerian stars fail to win

Related News

There were neither goals nor victories to celebrate for Super Eagles stars on parade in the Saturday games in the English Premier League.

In the day’s early kickoff, Leon Balogun was rooted to the bench for 90 minutes as his team Brighton were beaten 2-1 Cardiff City.

Since making the switch to England from Germany, Balogun has been struggling for playing time in the Premier.

With Saturday’s defeat, Brighton are now 12th on the log with 14 points from 12 games.

In the Leicester City versus Burnley tie, the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for the Foxes but even as they paid tribute to their late owner, they could not muster a win.

Iheanacho came in as a 60th-minute substitute but he could not change the tide of the game, instead, he was booked in the 76th minute as the game at the Kings Power stadium ended in a barren draw.

Leicester City are now 10th on the log with 17 points from 12 games.

At St Mary’s against Southampton, another Nigerian, Isaac Success was in action for Watford, but his team could only manage an away 1-1 draw against the Saints.

With the point earned on Saturday, Watford are 7th on the log while Mark Hughes’ men are just above the drop zone with eight points from 12 games.

Even in the lower division (Championship), the story was not any different for Nigerian players.

Ogehenekaro Etebo’s Stoke City could only get a barren draw away to Nottingham Forest while Semi Ajayi’s Rotterdam United were also forced to a 1-1 draw by their hosts, Blackburn Rovers.

These Super Eagles stars the others invited are now expected to head to Asaba where they will prepare for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa before the friendly game against the Uganda Cranes.

EPL Results

Cardiff City 2 – 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 1 – 1 West Ham United

Leicester City 0 – 0 Burnley

Newcastle United 2 – 1 AFC Bournemouth

Southampton 1 – 1 Watford