UEFA Champions League: Manchester United stun Juventus in Turin

Related News

The never say die spirit of Manchester United was on display again on Wednesday night as the team scored twice in the final five minutes to seal a famous comeback 1-2 victory over Juventus in Turin.

Many had written off the Red Devils before the kick off at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday.

It looked as though Jose Mourinho would be heading for a second defeat at the hands of the Italian champions in the space of two weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in stunning fashion shortly after the hour mark to end his five-match goal drought.

Juventus hit the woodwork twice and squandered a host of golden chances to add to their advantage in the second half. They were punished for that profligacy in the closing stages as United produced a late show to inflict a first defeat of the season on their hosts.

Juan Mata levelled things up with an 86th-minute free kick before Leonardo Bonucci inadvertently turned the ball into his own net four minutes later to secure a 2-1 victory for the Red Devils who have a derby duel this weekend.

In other centres there were big wins for Real Madrid and Manchester City who scored a combined 11 goals against their opponents.

Results

Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens

Benefits 1-1 Ajax

Lyon 2-2 Hoffenheim

Manchester City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

CSKA Moscow 1-2 Roma

Viktoria Plzen 0-5 Real Madrid

Valencia 3-1 Young Boys

Juventus 1-2 Manchester United