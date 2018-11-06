Watch some Nigerian Goals: Odey is on fire in Swiss League

Related News

Former MFM striker, Stephen Odey is in goal scoring groove at the moment and he continued his fine form in FC Zurich colours last weekend with a goal in a comprehensive 5-2 win over Luzern away from home.

Odey scored his side’s second goal after a powerful run from the centre of the pitch in the 27th minute after Luzern had leveled the scores through another Nigerian, Blessing Eleke. It was Odey’s fifth league goal in 12 games but ninth overall in the 2018/18 season.

New Eagles invitee scores first Villarreal goal

Villarreal’s precocious youngster, Samuel Chukwueze scored in the 3-3 draw with Almeria in a Copa del Rey match last Thursday at Estadio Juegos del Mediterraneo.

The 19-year-old tricky forward, invited for the match against South Africa, scored his first-ever professional goal but it was not enough as the La Liga side conceded two headers in the last seven minutes of the encounter.

Chukwueze then made his first start in La Liga when he played the entirety of the Week 10 match against Levante that ended 1-1.

Onuachu nets eighth goal

Paul Onuachu scored Midtjylland’s second goal in their 2-2 draw away to Esbjerg FB last Sunday at the Blue Water Arena. It was the gangly striker’s eighth league goal and 10th goal in all competitions.

Sheyi Ojo scores in France

Prospective Super Eagles’ forward, Sheyi Ojo scored his first goal in France last Thursday in a Coupe de la Ligue encounter with US Orleans though they ultimately lost on penalties.

The 21-year-old left-footed ace scored the equaliser on 88 minutes and also scored in the penalty shoot-out, the only Reims player to achieve that feat. On loan from Liverpool, Ojo has played seven Ligue 1 matches with Reims ninth on the table with 14 points after 11 rounds.

Assists

Alex Iwobi provided the needed cutting edge for Arsenal when he replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal grabbed a share of the spoils last Saturday.

Ola Aina gave an assist to Iago Falque for the third goal in Torino’s impressive 4-1 away win against Sampdoria at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.