EPL: Big win takes Man City back to top spot

Related News

The Premier League title race this season may be one of the most keenly contested in recent times as teams continue to breathe down each other’s neck for the top position.

While Liverpool were on top of the log after Saturday’s games, they have now dropped to the third spot as Manchester City reclaimed the number one position and Chelsea climbed to second spot.

City now have a two-point cushion at the summit of the Premier League table after thrashing Southampton 6-1 at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Blues raced into a three-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes and could have even netted more against their hapless opponents

Wesley Hoedt (own goal), Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling (2) and David Silva were all on the score-sheet as City maintained their 100% home record this campaign.

City’s ruthlessness in front of goal will perhaps be more important than ever this season in what is likely to be a close-knitted title race.

While City celebrated their big win, it was a double celebration for their striker Aguero who achieved a milestone; reaching 150 Premier League goals on Sunday.

The Argentine is the second-fastest player after Alan Shearer to reach this mark.

In the other Sunday game, Chelsea thumped Crystal Palace 3-1 in the London Derby at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.

Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard celebrates Chelsea’s goals

The win saw them move into second place above Liverpool and just behind Manchester City on the Premier League log.