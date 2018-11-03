EPL: Iwobi helps Arsenal escape defeat against Liverpool

Related News

Arsenal held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium in the star match for this weekend in the Premier League.

The introduction of Alex Iwobi into Saturday’s crunch clash was quite effective as the Nigerian helped turned the game around and ensured that Arsenal extended their unbeaten run under Unai Emery.

Alexandre Lacazette, with a sumptuous strike, cancelled out James Milner’s opener to ensure Arsenal and Liverpool shared the points at the Emirates.

It was indeed an entertaining duel at the Emirates where the frenetic first half somehow ended goalless.

This was despite the fact that Liverpool hit the woodwork twice and both teams being denied by the offside flag, with Jurgen Klopp’s side seeing a goal wrongly disallowed.

In the end, it was the visitors who opened the scoring when Milner was on hand to pounce on Bernd Leno’s poor clearance to calmly stroke the ball home.

Milner had won every single Premier League game he had scored on, but the Gunners showed incredible resolve to come back and claim a point.

Lacazette’s clever run was picked out by Nigerian star, Alexander Iwobi and, although he was taken wide by Alisson Becker, curled the ball into the far corner.

Despite not getting the win they badly desired, Liverpool are still unbeaten after 11 games of the Premier League campaign, moving one point clear of Manchester City ahead of their home game against Southampton on Sunday.

For Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates, they are still fourth on the log while they have now extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 14 matches.

In some of the other Saturday games, Manchester United needed a stoppage-time goal from Marcus Rashford to beat AFC Bournemouth away from home.

There was another away win on Saturday as bereaved Leicester City with Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi in action pipped Cardiff City by a lone goal.

Finally, also, Newcastle ended their winless run in the EPL this season with a lone goal victory over Watford.

EPL RESULTS

AFC Bournemouth 1 – 2 Manchester United

Cardiff City 0 – 1 Leicester City

Everton 3 – 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 1 – 0 Watford

West Ham United 4 – 2 Burnley

Arsenal 1 – 1