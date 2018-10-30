Watch Nigerian Goals: Odey, Success, Mikel score

Related News

Success at goal after 2 years

Finally, Success is back on the goals trail in the English Premier League, almost two years after his last goal for Watford. Playing in place of the injured Troy Deeney, the 22-year-old showed that his recent form has not been a fluke.

So, almost exactly two years after his goal against Bournemouth on October 1, 2016, Success side-footed past Huddersfield goalkeeper, Jonah Lossi for Watford’s third goal.

Ndidi nets first of the season

In what was Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s last ever game; Wilfred Ndidi scored the equaliser for the foxes a minute from full time after they had gone behind to Fabian Balbuena’s first ever goal in England.

Ndidi’s shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection off Balbuena to leave Lukaz Fabianski stranded. Ndidi was the one tackled by Mark Noble for the red card on 38 minutes.

Odey can’t stop scoring

Two goals in four days was the scorecard for Stephen Odey in Switzerland. First, last Thursday, he scored the winning goal – his first in European competitions, as FC Zurich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2.

Then on Sunday, he scored in the 90th minute but his goal was not enough to stave off defeat. The former MFM striker has now scored eight goals in 16 matches in all competitions.

Ighalo grabs 21st league goal

Odion Ighalo is definitely in the form of his life at the moment. He scored his 21s league goal of the season last Sunday but it was not enough to stave off a 2-1 loss at home to Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

Ighalo scored two minutes from time but Changchun Yatai were unable to rally. Yatai stay in 11th place in the 16-team league with three matches to go in the season. He had a glorious chance just before the goal when he turned his marker expertly but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper and it was saved. Ighalo is second on the goal scorer’s chart, four behind Wu Lei, who plays for league leaders, Shanghai SIPG.

Mikel returns with a goal

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi scored in the 22nd minute of Tianjin Teda’s home match against Shanghai Shenhua last Sunday. It was the equaliser after Shenhua had gone ahead 14 minutes into the encounter. Teda could not hold on and lost 4-2, leaving them precariously close to the relegation places. With three matches left in the season, Teda are 14th with 28 points, same as Henan Jianye and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.