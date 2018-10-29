Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui after El Clasico rout

Related News

Real Madrid have officially announced that they have sacked Julen Lopetegui following the humiliation they suffered in the El Clasico on Sunday

A Luis Suarez hat-trick fired Barcelona to victory at the Nou Camp to leave Real languishing in ninth place in La Liga.

As predicted by many, the El Clasico defeat was the proverbial final straw that broke the camel’s back for Lopetegui, who was only appointed in the summer.

Antonio Conte, who has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea at the end of last season, has been touted as the replacement for Lopetegui.

But Santiago Solari has been placed in temporary charge.

Since 1929, the only Real Madrid manager to manage fewer games in all competitions than Julen Lopetegui (14) was Jose Antonio Camacho in 2004 (6).

Read Club statement below

The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today October 29, 2018, has agreed to terminate the contract that linked coach Julen Lopetegui with the club.

This decision, adopted from the highest level of responsibility, aims to change the dynamics of the first team when all the objectives of this season are still achievable.

The Board of Directors understands that there is a great disproportion between the quality of the staff of Real Madrid, which has 8 players nominated for the next Golden Ball, something unprecedented in the history of the club, and the results obtained to date.

The club thanks Julen Lopetegui and all his technical team for their effort and work and wishes them the best in their professional career.

It will be provisionally replaced by Santiago Solari, who will lead the first team starting tomorrow, Tuesday.”