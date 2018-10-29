The future of Real Madrid as predicted by El Clasico loss

Related News

The last time Real Madrid shipped five goals in the league – you guessed it, was at the Nou Camp on November 11, 2010, with Jose Mourinho in the same seat that Julen Lopetegui now finds himself.

Though Mourinho was not sacked and went on to finish the season in second place with 92 points – just four behind Barcelona, the present Los Blancos do not look like a team that will net 80 points, talk less of 92.

Last season, they finished third with 76 points, a massive 17 points behind Barcelona, who cantered away with the title. But that ineptitude was glossed over by their triumph in the UEFA Champions League, which they won for an unprecedented third consecutive time.

The reality today, after the chastening 5-1 loss to their bitter rivals, is that Florentino Perez, must splash the cash if they are to get back into the La Liga contest.

It might not have been an easy decision to cash in on 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of last season but it is proving costlier by the day. A ‘saving’ of $100 million would not offset the pain the team is going through now though the true picture is Real could not have depended on Ronaldo’s goals forever.

There comes a time when there must be a change. The difference is that it was supposed to be a gradual change but now it is an enforced one, that must be surgical in approach throughout the team or Madridistas will continue to suffer pain.

When Ronaldo was sold, two players were expected to rise and fill the void – Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio – but unfortunately, both have not been up to scratch.

Zinedine Zidane’s magic wand was creating cohesion out of the chaos that was Real Madrid, that is why after beating Juventus 3-0 away, they could lose 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The formation was loose and in the constricted confines of Lopetegui’s tactics, things were always going to go awry, which were largely confirmed by the mauling that took place in Catalonia on Sunday. It could have been much worse if Lionel Messi had not broken his arm – maybe Lopetegui would have been sacked in the dressing room.

Sergio Ramos played brilliantly in the second half but his first-half performance was a shocker. Bale does not need mentioning while Alvaro Odriozola, the supposed backup to Daniel Carvajal, was left out with Nacho starting at right back.

The less said about Karim Benzema, the better. When he was the foil to Ronaldo, he shouldered some of the blame but now as the nominal No.9, he has to shoulder a major part of the blame for the paucity of goals.

It is even embarrassing at this early stage – 10 games and Real Madrid have scored just 14 goals, whilst also conceding 14.

So what does the future hold? A complete overhaul from back to front? Anything less would be window dressing and the humiliations would persist.