ElClasico: Suarez nets hat trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid

Luis Suarez literally took Lionel Messi’s role on Sunday as he banged in three goals to help Barcelona to a 5-1 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico tie at Camp Nou.

Suarez is the first player to score three goals in the Clasico since Messi in March 2014.

Barcelona took an early lead through Brazilian midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, in the 11th minute before Suarez scored from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark to double his team’s advantage.

Madrid came out into the second half with intent and grabbed a goal back on 50 minutes through Marcelo.

However, they hit the post and missed a handful of chances before Barcelona eventually regained their two-goal lead after a bullet header from Suarez in the 75th minute.

Suarez completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute before substitute Arturo Vidal scored four minutes later to give Barcelona a convincing 5-1 win.

With the win, Barcelona are back at the top of the La Liga standings while Real Madrid are languishing in the 9th spot.