ElClasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid (LIVE UPDATES)

The first installment of El Clasico matches for this season will be taking place at Camp Nou this evening.

Despite the absence of key men Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a thrilling encounter is still expected in the 272nd El Clasico.

This is the first El Clasico without Messi nor Ronaldo in over a decade.

That said, the importance of the points at stake in Sunday’s El Clasico cannot be overemphasized for both teams.

Getafe’s 2-0 win over Real Betis in the early kick-off today means they climb above Madrid into eighth in the standings,

Aside from the fact that a win would do wonders for Julen Lopetegui’s side, if Madrid win today they could go above Alaves in fourth place.

As for Barcelona, they will retake the lead from Atletico Madrid should they avoid defeat today after Diego Simeone’s side beat Real Sociedad 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Kickoff is 4.15 p.m.

Teams News

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, Rakitic; Rafinha, Suarez, Coutinho

Subs: Brandariz, Cillessen, Dembele, El Haddadi, Semedo, Malcom, Vidal

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Bale, Benzema

Subs: Asensio, Ceballos, Mariano, Lucas, Navas, Ordiozola, Valverde

The two teams are out for warm-ups and the stands at Camp Nou is filling up gradually as the fans are trooping in numbers for EL Clasico

kick off at camp nou

Benzema flagged offside

Ramos gets a warning from the referee after a rough charge on a Barca player

First shot of the game taken by Benzema but far from threatening

GOALLLL

Philippe Coutinho gets the opening goal for Barcelona

The ugly trend of conceding early goals continues for Real Madrid… They conceded two goals in the first quarter of an hour against Levante, while CSKA Moscow scored in the second minute and the start of the game in Seville was a nightmare for Lopetegui’s men.

Barcelona playing with greater confidence following the opening goal from Coutinho… This is the fourth La Liga goal for the Brazilian this season

Marcelo with a fast shot from distance but the Barca keeper makes an easy catch

Suarez falls down off a challenge from Ramos but referee waves play on… rightly though

Astonishing save from Courtois as Barcelona try to double their leadBarcelona get a free kick near the center circle

The last five meetings at the Camp Nou have produced an average of three goals a game.. we should hope for more goals today

Eight fouls committed so far… Barcelona guilty of five and Real Madrid with three

Ramos with a long shot on target… but ball goes straight into the waiting hands of the Barca goalkeeper

Barcelona make a shout for a penalty kick as Suarez goes down in the box… VAR to be consulted

First time ever that VAR will be used in an EL Clasico game

Penalty for Barca as Varane is found guilty

Suarez takes the kick… It is a GOAL!!

Courtois goes the right way but Suarez’s kick could not be stopped

Varane intercepts a lovely pass lobbed over to Jordi Alba

YELLOW CARD: Rakitic booked for a challenge on Toni Kroos

YELLOW CARD: Nacho booked for a foul on Coutinho

It’s the first El Clasico of the season, but will it be Julen Lopetegui’s final match in charge?

Lopetegui needs to change something…and quick.

Barcelona appear to have slowed down the game for their advantage

BIG CHANCE! Pique with a free header nods awkwardly

Isco wins a free kick for Real Madrid but Barcelona initiate a counter-attack off it

HALFTIME: Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid

Barcelona kick off the second half

Lucas Vazquez has replaced Raphael Varane in the Real Madrid team

Free kick given to Real Madrid as Kroos is brought down by Suarez

Marcelo flings a cross but Benzema’s connecting header blocked

GOALLL !! Marcelo reduces the deficit

Nice start to the second half by Real Madrid

Gareth Bale gets a yellow card for a challenge on Rakitic

CLOSE!!! Modric rattles the bar with a low drive

Corner kick for Real Madrid as the visitors are getting the upper hand now

Injured Lionel Messi and son watching from the stands

Barcelona enjoying better ball possession 54% while Real Madrid have 46%

Chance for Barcelona but Rakitic hits the woodwork

Pique with a vital block as Isco is denied the chance to shoot inside the Barcelona box

Ramos helps block away a shot by Jordi Alba

Casemerio and Ramos help defend another goal run by Suarez

MISS!!! Benzema fails to direct his header into the net

Barcelona SUB: Semedo is on as a sub for Rafinha

Another SUB: Coutinho is out for Dembele

GOALLL!! What a header Suarez makes it 3-1

Suarez has taken his tally to six La Liga goals this season.. Only Messi on seven has scored more than the Uruguayan

Suarez gets a yellow card

SUB: Bale is taken off for Asensio

Over 93,000 fans present at Camp Nou for this El Clasico

Real Madrid Coach looking animated on the sidelines …

SUB: Marcelo is off for Marion Diaz

HAT TRICK!!! Suarez makes it 4-1

A costly error by Ramos may just be the final nail in the Real Madrid coffin