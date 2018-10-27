EPL Round-Up: Ndidi, Success score first goals of season

Related News

The Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Isaac Success both ended their long goal drought in the English Premier League on Saturday as they were on target for Leicester City and Watford FC respectively.

Ndidi rescued Leicester City from defeat with his 89th-minute goal which saw the Foxes force West Ham United to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

The goal against West Ham on Saturday was Ndidi’s first in the League since he last scored in the 3-0 defeat of Watford in May 2017.

For Success, the wait for a Premier League goal before Saturday’s strike against Huddersfield was even longer as his last goal in the EPL was over two years ago against AFC Bournemouth.

The Nigerian striker was thus understandably excited when he sealed the 3-0 win for Watford on Saturday.

In other games played on Saturday, Sadio Mane scored twice while there were other goals from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri as Liverpool jumped to top spot on the Premier League table following their 4-1 demolition of Cardiff City at Anfield.

The Reds dominated from start to finish at Anfield but needed late goals from Shaqiri and Mane to guarantee the points after Callum Paterson had given Cardiff a glimmer of hope with his goal.

While they continued their unbeaten start to the season, Jurgen Klopp’s men did miss out on setting a club record of 10 successive home clean sheets in the league.

At St. Marys, there was no goal to celebrate as the game between Southampton and Newcastle United ended in a barren draw.

Premier League Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham 0 – 3 AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool 4 – 1 Cardiff City

Southampton 0 – 0 Newcastle United

Watford 3 – 0 Huddersfield Town