Four Matches To Watch: El Clasico without Messi and Ronaldo; Spurs battle City

Barcelona v Real Madrid @Nou Camp @4:15 pm on October 28

The biggest club match in football but will be missing its two biggest protagonists for the first time in 10 years. Lionel Messi has an injured arm while Real Madrid decided to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.

Without these two, this match may ultimately determine Julen Lopetegui’s reign as a Madrid manager. Barcelona were good against Inter Milan in a midweek UEFA Champions league match while Los Blancos did just enough to get past Viktoria Plzen.

Lopetegui will be hoping that the biggest match inspires his players, especially his forwards who have been goal-shy in their last five La Liga matches and the fact of not having lost to the Catalans at the Nou camp since March 2015.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-W-D-W-D]; Real Madrid [W-L-L-L-D]

Head to head

Sun 06/05/18 LAL Barcelona 2 – 2 Real Madrid

Sat 23/12/17 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 3 Barcelona

Wed 16/08/17 SUC Real Madrid 2 – 0 Barcelona

Sun 13/08/17 SUC Barcelona 1 – 3 Real Madrid

Sun 30/07/17 ICC Real Madrid 2 – 3 Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

Tottenham v Man. City @Wembley Stadium @9pm on October 29

Which Spurs will show up on Sunday? We know Pep Guardiola’s side will be coming for another win to shore up their position as league leaders; though a Spurs’ win could also see the London club top at the end of the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspurs

Both played away in the Champions League in midweek but while Kevin de Bruyne started and looked good, Dele Alli is still absent for Mauricio Pochettino’s team though Erik Lamela is showing great form at the moment. He also has Christian Eriksen back. But can Spurs put Manchester City under sustained pressure to beat the defending champions? According to the EPL website, Man City could become the first non-London side to win five consecutive PL matches in the capital.

Current Form: Tottenham [W-W-L-W-W]; Man. City [W-W-D-W-W]

Head to head

14/04/18 PRL Tottenham 1 – 3 Man. City

16/12/17 PRL Man. City 4 – 1 Tottenham

29/07/17 ICC Man. City 3 – 0 Tottenham

21/01/17 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Tottenham

02/10/16 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. City

Prediction: Tottenham 2-3 Man. City

Napoli v AS Roma @Stadio San Paolo @8: 30 pm on Oct.28

Napoli know that if they are to dethrone Juventus, they cannot afford to drop any more points after the defending champions faltered for the first time in the new season last weekend at home to Genoa. Meanwhile, Roma seem wobbly, at least in Serie A, but have won on their last two visits to the San Paolo.

Napoli Team. [PHOTO CREDIT: Worldfootball]

Current Form: Napoli [W-W-W-L-W]; AS Roma [W-L-W-W-W]

Head to head

03/03/18 SEA Napoli 2 – 4 AS Roma

14/10/17 SEA AS Roma 0 – 1 Napoli

04/03/17 SEA AS Roma 1 – 2 Napoli

15/10/16 SEA Napoli 1 – 3 AS Roma

25/04/16 SEA AS Roma 1 – 0 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 AS Roma

Marseille v PSG @Orange Velodrome @9pm on Oct.28

Just 10 weeks into the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season and PSG have already established an eight-point gap to the second-placed team. Meanwhile, Marseille are fourth on the table, with 11 points to make up on the defending champions.

PSG [Photo: Soccer Laduma]

Can they cut the deficit when they welcome the Neymar-led team to the Velodrome on Sunday? The answer based on stats of their past 10 meetings sees PSG notching another victory. In their last 10 confrontations, the Parisians have won eight, scoring 24 times and conceded just seven goals. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Edinson Cavani should be too hot to handle for Rudi Garcia’s men.

Current Form: Marseille [L-W-W-D-L]; PSG [D-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

28/02/18 CDF PSG 3 – 0 Marseille

25/02/18 LI1 PSG 3 – 0 Marseille

22/10/17 LI1 Marseille 2 – 2 PSG

26/02/17 LI1 Marseille 1 – 5 PSG

23/10/16 LI1 PSG 0 – 0 Marseille

Prediction: Marseille 1-3 PSG