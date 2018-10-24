UEFA Champions League: Salah sets new record as Liverpool, Dortmund win big

Related News

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have both emerged as biggest winners in the Match Day 3 games of the UEFA Champions League.

Both Liverpool and Dortmund recorded 4-0 victories in their respective games against FK Crvena Zvezda and Atletico Madrid respectively on Wednesday night.

Mohamed Salah became the quickest player to reach 50 goals for Liverpool with a brace to help his side to a 4-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp was able to welcome Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane back into his starting lineup, and they joined their fellow attacker on the scoresheet with Firmino breaking the deadlock in the first half and Mane capping it off 10 minutes from time.

Mane also missed a penalty, but it did not prove costly as Liverpool cruised to a victory which takes them top of Group C courtesy of a 2-2 draw between Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli in the other game.

In Germany, Atletico Madrid were simply blown apart by a rampant Dortmund side who scored three late goals to secure a big win in the Group A tie.

In the other game in Group A, Club Brugge and Monaco settled for a 1-1.

Elsewhere, despite the absence of their talisman and captain, Lionel Messi, Barcelona were still able to do the needful; beating Inter Milan 2-0 at the Camp Nou.

Rafinha and Jordi Alba popped with the goals for Barcelona who now have nine points from three games.

In Group D, the Nigerian duo of Henry Onyekuru and Brian Idowu failed to make their home advantage count as Galatasaray were held to a barren draw while Lokomotiv Moscow where beaten 3-1by visiting FC Porto.

Group A

Club Brugge 1 – 1 Monaco

Borussia Dortmund 4 – 0 Atletico Madrid

Group B

PSV Eindhoven 2 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona 2 – 0 Inter

Group C

Liverpool 4 – 0 FK Crvena Zvezda

Paris Saint Germain 2 – 2 Napoli

Group D

Galatasaray 0 – 0 Schalke 04

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – 3 FC Porto