Rangers secure dramatic victory over Kano Pillars to win 2018 Aiteo Cup

One of the biggest comebacks ever in Nigerian football was recorded on Wednesday as Enugu Rangers came from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win the 2018 Aiteo Cup (otherwise known as the Federation Cup).

In the thrilling final match played on Wednesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Pillars started on the front foot; scoring two goals in the first half. They added the third early in the second half.

While it was already looking like a lost course for Rangers, the Flying Antelopes mustered a late comeback sparked off by the 77th-minute thunderbolt from Kevin Itoya.

Chidera Ezeh made it 3-2 five minutes after, before Ajani Ibrahim completed the late comeback with a diving header in the 90th minute.

In the ensuing penalty kick, Captain Rabiu Ali who had scored the first goal of the match for Pillars lost his kick and his teammate Jimoh Ibrahim also did same.

Though Rangers also missed a kick, the four scored was enough to give them a sweet 4-2 win over a shattered Pillars team.

It was indeed a good one for Rangers who had gotten to five finals before today and lost all.

With this victory, Rangers have secured the berth to represent Nigeria at the CAF Confederation Cup next season.