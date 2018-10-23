UEFA Champions League: Dybala gives Juventus victory at Old Trafford

Related News

Paulo Dybala’s solitary goal on Tuesday night was enough to give Juventus a 1-0 win over Manchester United in their UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

The crucial away win by Juventus on Tuesday night moved them to within just one point of qualification for the knockout phase for the competition

Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the pre-match headlines on his latest return to his former club, but it was Dybala who got the only goal of the game as Juve made it three wins from three in the group.

Paul Pogba did hit the post in the final 15 minutes against his former club, but that was a rare attempt from United who were largely flat-footed on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, United are still in good stead to qualify for the knockout phase as they are second on the log with four points while Valencia and Young Boys are third and fourth respectively.

In the other games played on Tuesday, Manchester City romped to a 3-0 away win over Shakhtar Donetsk while Roma also recorded the same scoreline at home against CSKA Moscow.

Elsewhere, there was some relief for Real Madrid as they managed a 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen.

Bayern Munich also squeezed out a 2-0 away over AEK Athens while there was goals galore in Germany where Hoffenheim and Lyon played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Group E

AEK Athens 0 – 2 FC Bayern München

Ajax 1 – 0 Benfica

Group F

Hoffenheim 3 – 3 Lyon

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 – 3 Manchester City

Group G

Real Madrid 2 – 1 Viktoria Plzen

Roma 3 – 0 CSKA Moscow

Group H

Young Boys 1 – 1 Valencia

Manchester United 0 – 1 Juventus