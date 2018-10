Related News

Rivers Angels Women Football Club of Port Harcourt on Tuesday in Yenagoa won the 2018 Women’s Aiteo Cup competition by beating Ibom Angels of Uyo 1-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Juliet Sunday’s 48th minute goal gave Rivers Angels the victory.

Rivers Angels went home with N10 million in cash prize, while Ibom Angels got N5 million as runners-up.

(NAN)