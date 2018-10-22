EPL: Iwobi shines as Arsenal extend winning streak

Related News

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, was in action for Arsenal on Monday night as the Gunners extended their winning streak to 10 matches across all competitions; beating Leicester City 3-1 at the Emirates.

It is over a decade ago since Arsenal enjoyed this kind of sweet run.

Iwobi was given a starting role in the Monday’s Premier League clash and even though he did not score, he gave another commendable performance to the delight of the fans and coaches alike.

Arsenal actually came from behind to record the 3-1 win over Leicester City who also had two Nigerians, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, in their ranks in the Monday night Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

An own goal from Hector Bellerin saw Leicester take a 31st-minute lead in London, but Arsenal then scored three times without reply, including a double from substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to make it 10 straight wins in all competitions.

The Gunners have now been victorious in their last seven Premier League matches, meanwhile, and have moved above Tottenham Hotspur into the fourth position in the table, just two points off the summit.

Leicester City on their part are 11th on the log with 12 points from nine games.