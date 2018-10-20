EPL: Barkley scores late equalizer as Chelsea deny Manchester United victory

Related News

Ross Barkley scored a stoppage-time equaliser to help Chelsea keep their unbeaten start to the season as they held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Antonio Rudiger gave the home side the lead in the first half, but the tables were turned as Anthony Martial netted a brace which seemed was going to give United the valuable three points.

However, Barkley who came in as a substitute fired home a last-gasp equaliser which prompted a remarkable melee on the touchline, with Jose Mourinho reacting angrily to celebrations from the Chelsea staff.

The result leaves Chelsea one point clear at the top of the table with closest rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both left to play later today, whereas United’s poor record at Stamford Bridge continues to leave them still eighth in the standings.