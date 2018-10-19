Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Chelsea v Man. Utd @Stamford Bridge @12:30pm on Oct.20

Will Jose Mourinho’s reign as Manchester United gaffer end on his beloved Bridge? Chelsea welcome their formerly adored serial winner manager to London in the early kickoff on Saturday – a match that could become a bridge too far for the under-fire United boss.

If Mourinho cannot get his stars to perform against Chelsea as they await Juventus, then he might as well leave his position. He should not need to cajole the professional spirit of players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Nemanja Matic to become self-motivated because of the opposition.

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri will want to continue his excellent start to the season by gaining all three points and fan adoration for turning over Mourinho. It will also be a contest of contrasting styles as Mourinho seeks redemption on the Bridge.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-W-D-W-D]; Man. Utd [W-D-L-L-D]

Head to head

19/05/18 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

25/02/18 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 1 Chelsea

05/11/17 PRL Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

16/04/17 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 0 Chelsea

13/03/17 FAC Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. Utd

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Man. Utd

Inter Milan v AC Milan @San Siro @7:30pm on Oct.21

The two teams in good form, looking to reclaim lost glories makes for an interesting Milan derby on Sunday. The 222nd Derby della Madonnina sees Inter on a run of five straight wins while AC Milan have three wins and two draws and Gonzalo Higuain kicking up a storm.

History favours Gennaro Gattuso’s team – Il Diavolo have lost just once in their last six meetings, winning twice and not conceding any goal in their last two against theNerazzurri. At the moment, Luciano Spaletti’s men sit seven places and six points better than their neighbours largely because Mario Icardi is scoring regularly.

Current Form: Inter Milan [W-W-W-W-W]; AC Milan [W-W-W-D-D]

Head to head

04/04/18 SEA AC Milan 0 – 0 Inter Milan

27/12/17 COI AC Milan 1 – 0 Inter Milan

15/10/17 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 2 AC Milan

15/04/17 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 2 AC Milan

20/11/16 SEA AC Milan 2 – 2 Inter Milan

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 AC Milan

Barcelona v Sevilla @Nou Camp @7:45pm on Oct.20

It is a huge week for Barcelona and it starts with Sevilla on Saturday. The last time Barcelona lost to Sevilla was October 2015, after which they have played nine times against the Andalusians and won seven and drawn twice.

On Saturday, the Catalans are in desperate need of another win to stave off any talks of crisis, having won just once in their last five matches.

Fortunately, Lionel Messi used the international break to take a much-needed rest before going again. The test will be a stern one from the league leaders under their new manager, Pablo Machín, who did wonders by getting Girona, promoted and then finished the last La Liga season in 10th place.

After Sevilla, Los Cules host Inter Milan on Wednesday before hosting Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season next Sunday. Messi and company need some momentum, starting on Saturday.

Current Form: Barcelona [D-W-D-L-D]; Sevilla [W-L-W-W-W]

Head to head

12/08/18 SUC Sevilla 1 – 2 Barcelona

21/04/18 CDR Sevilla 0 – 5 Barcelona

31/03/18 LAL Sevilla 2 – 2 Barcelona

04/11/17 LAL Barcelona 2 – 1 Sevilla

05/04/17 LAL Barcelona 3 – 0 Sevilla

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich @Volkswagen Arena @2:30pm on Oct.20

These are dire times for German football, heightened by Munich’s loss of footing in the Bundesliga. These are testing times for Bayern’s new manager, Niko Kovac, though he should be quietly confident of getting all three points away to Wolfsburg on Saturday. This is because they have been behind in the Bundesliga before at the early stages but went on to win the league with space to spare.

Mats Hummels told Bundesliga.com,: “we were five points behind Dortmund”, but Bayern ended the season 21 points clear of Schalke, who finished in the second position. Do not write off the Bavarians just yet!

Current Form: Wolfsburg [D-L-D-D-L]; Bayern [L-D-L-D-W]

Head to head

17/02/18 BUN Wolfsburg 1 – 2 Bayern

22/09/17 BUN Bayern 2 – 2 Wolfsburg

29/04/17 BUN Wolfsburg 0 – 6 Bayern

07/02/17 DFP Bayern 1 – 0 Wolfsburg

10/12/16 BUN Bayern 5 – 0 Wolfsburg

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-3 Bayern