Juventus forced me to leave – Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scrong one of his goals

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain said he was treated very well by Juventus — right until the moment they forced him out of the club to make way for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine moved to Milan on loan in August after two seasons at Juventus, where he won two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles.

Higuain also scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions.

His departure, which he said was not his decision, came shortly after the Turin side signed five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Higuain, in an interview published on Thursday, said he felt something was amiss when he was left on the bench for the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan in May.

“That day, I had the feeling inside me that maybe something had broken down. And then they signed Ronaldo,” he said.

“The decision to leave was not mine. I gave everything for Juventus, I won several titles, after which Cristiano arrived.

“The club wanted to make a leap in quality and they told me that I could not stay and that they were trying to find a solution. The best solution was Milan“.

Still, Higuain said there were no hard feelings.

“Mine is a feeling of affection because they treated me very well,” he added. “Companions and supporters have given me huge affection. But I did not ask to leave. Basically, everyone says it, they sent me away.”

Higuain, who will take part in his first derby against Inter Milan on Sunday, has scored four goals in his first nine games for Milan.

“Milan have given me something more after a World Cup which wasn’t great,” he said. “I found what I was looking for.”

(Reuters/NAN)

