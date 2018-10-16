UEFA Nations League: Loew’s job under threat as France beat Germany

Related News

France on Tuesday defeated Germany 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League game played at the Stade de France in Paris.

Germany took the lead in the 14th minute through a controversial Toni Kroos penalty.

A brace by Antoine Griezmann in the second half including a controversial penalty secured victory for the World Champions.

The loss further puts the fate of the German coach, Joachim Loew on the thread after a string of poor results since the World Cup in Russia.

Last week, the Germans lost away to the Netherlands, 0-3, the first such loss to the Dutch in 16 years.

After that defeat, Loew admitted there was a debate about whether he should still retain his job.

“Yes, I understand that there is a debate and we have to deal with it,” Loew told broadcaster ZDF.

“In the next two days, I will focus entirely on preparing the team before the match in Paris against France, and not on the debates in public, although these debates are normal, very normal.”