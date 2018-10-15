Nigeria Amputee Football Team involved in auto crash

Related News

Members of the Nigeria Amputee Football Team were on Monday involved in an auto crash on their way to Abuja from Lagos.

The players were on their way to the Federal Capital Territory to process their travelling visas so they can attend the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

Goodluck Obieze, captain of the Nigerian team fondly referred to as the Special Eagles, told PREMIUM TIMES that they are grateful that no life was lost in the accident that occurred along the Lokoja – Abuja expressway.

“We were on the way to Abuja for visa application when the ghastly motor accident along the Lokoja – Abuja expressway occurred,” the captain began.

“Although no life was lost, many of the players sustained minor injuries,” he added.

According to Obieze, he and his colleagues were rescued by military personnel that mounted roadblocks and helped them out of the bush.

The Embassy of Mexico in Nigeria invited the team for their visa appointment.

The team left their camp at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Monday to meet the appointment scheduled for Abuja on Tuesday.

The 2018 Amputee Football World Cup begins next week in Mexican cities of San Juan and Guadalajara.

Making it to the World Cup has been a tortuous journey for the team who have appealed to the public for financial support.

The team, however, got some lifeline from the Nigeria Football Federation and the Super Eagles who made some donations to them.

While the NFF made a donation of N2.5 million, the Super Eagles players it was gathered raised about N6 million. The total sum is still said to be a far cry from what is needed for the team to travel to Mexico.

Nigeria is in the same group with defending champions, Russia, former champions, Brazil and El Salvador. Absence from the tournament will see the country incur a fine and other sanctions.