England on Monday defeated Spain 3-2 in a UEFA Nations League match played in Seville, Spain.

The victory was the first by the Three Lions of England on Spanish soil in 31 years.

England raced to a three goal lead in the first half with goals from Raheem Sterling (2) and Marcus Rashford.

Spain fought hard in the second half with their first goal scored by substitute Paco Alcacer in his first touch of the game. Sergio Ramos scored the second in with a header in the last second of the game.