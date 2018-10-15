Belgium defender, Thomas Vermaelen, suffers fresh injury

Belgium defender, Thomas Vermaelen. [PHOTO CREDIT: Zimbio]
Belgium defender, Thomas Vermaelen. [PHOTO CREDIT: Zimbio]

Belgium defender, Thomas Vermaelen, has suffered another injury and will be out of action for several weeks after straining an adductor muscle on international duty.

The 32-year-old would miss Tuesday’s friendly against the Netherlands in Brussels, Belgian FA officials said in a media advisory on Monday.

Vermaelen was taken off after 73 minutes of Belgium’s 2-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League on Friday.

The Barcelona defender has been hit by a succession of injuries since signing for Barcelona in 2014.

(Reuters/NAN)

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.