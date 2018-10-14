AFCON Qualifier: Pinnick dedicates Eagles’ win over Libya to Buhari

Related News

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has dedicated the Super Eagles’ 4-0 defeat of Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo on Saturday to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saturday’s match was the first in the fresh tenure of Mr Pinnick –led NFF, following the elections in Katsina on September 20 that handed the board another four–year term.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications and made available to NAN in Abuja, quoted Mr Pinnick as saying that the Eagles victory was dedicated to President Buhari for his continued support to the NFF.

“We dedicate this victory to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued massive support to all the national teams, the NFF and Nigerian football generally.

“The president and his wonderful team take the credit for the conducive environment in which Nigerian Football is thriving.

“I also want to appreciate Governor Udom Emmanuel and his government in Akwa Ibom.

“They have remained pillars of support for the Super Eagles for several years now, and the support of the good people of Akwa Ibom State deserves kudos as well,” Mr Pinnick said.

Nigeria shot to second place in Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series after Odion Ighalo exorcised his ghosts with a spectacular hat-trick and the impressive Samuel Kalu added one to condemn the Mediterranean Knights to a 4-0 defeat in Uyo.

Mr Pinnick, who is also the 1st Vice President of CAF, commended NFF’s partners and sponsors, specially praising Official Optimum Partner, AITEO Group, for their huge contributions to all facets of the Nigerian game.

“I wish to also thank Coca-Cola, Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank, Nike, Cadbury Nigeria PLC, Emzor, WAPIN Insurance, TGI, 1XBET, Peak Milk, Simba Group and SuperSport for their contributions which we very much appreciate.”

NAN also reports that the Super Eagles and the Meditteranean Knights of Libya will clash again in a Matchday 4 fixture at the 18,000 –capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on October 16.

(NAN)