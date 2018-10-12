Usain Bolt scores twice for Australian club

Related News

After conquering the tracks with his masterclass performances, Usain Bolt is gradually making in-roads into football and he has scored his first set of goals for Australian club, Central Coast Mariners.

The Jamaican eight-time Olympic sprint champion scored the Mariners’ third and fourth goals in a 4-0 win over Macarthur South West and celebrated with his trademark lightning bolt pose.

Bolt joined the A-League club in August for an “indefinite training period”.

“My first start and scoring two goals, it’s a good feeling,” Bolt, 32, said.

“I’m happy I could come here and show the world I’m improving. I’m keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team.”

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️ That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

For his opening goal, Bolt ran on to a chipped ball played by Scotland striker Ross McCormack, held off the defender and finished powerfully low past the goalkeeper.

He capitalised on a defensive mix-up for his second, with Macarthur defender and goalkeeper colliding to leave Bolt to tap in from close range.

McCormack, on loan from Aston Villa, headed in the Mariners’ first goal in the eighth minute.

“The best thing about Usain Bolt is he’s so humble,” McCormack said.

“He’s fitted in well with the lads. From my first day even to where he is now, the transformation is huge.”

The 100m and 200m world record holder has previously trained with Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway’s Stromsgodset.