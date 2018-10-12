How Super Eagles should line up to defeat Libya

Related News

There is nothing like a surety in life – but in a game of percentages, Nigeria can line up these 11 Super Eagles to ensure the Desert Knights of Libya continue to experience nightmares for the rest of the qualifiers.

While stellar names like Victor Moses and Mikel Obi will not be around to lend their experience to the task at hand, Gernot Rohr possesses more than enough in the 23-man squad called up for the match to win in Uyo on Saturday and in Algeria on Wednesday.

The advice to Rohr would be to play the 3-4-3 formation used in the second half against England just before the 2018 World Cup.

Goalkeeper: Francis Uzoho

Three Centre Backs: John Ogu, Leon Balogun, and William Troost-Ekong – Ekong should play in the centre with the latter the fastest and arguably the least efficient marker of the three.

Four Midfielders: Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi. The two wingbacks will be Iwobi and Aina. Aina is better than Brian Idowu at this point while Iwobi is an improved defensive