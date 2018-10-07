EPL: Manchester City stay top after Anfield stalemate

Related News

Defending champions Manchester City will be staying on top of the Premier League table going into the international break.

Pep Guardiola’s men played out an uninspiring barren draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. That was enough to preserve their slim advantage at the summit of the Premier League table.

Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea who recorded a 3-0 win against Southampton earlier in the day, all have 20 points after eight games, but City have the slight edge with their superior goals’ difference.

Victor Moses was left out of Chelsea squad that beat Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium to extend their unbeaten run in the English Premier League to eight games.

It was the fourth game this season that the 27-year-old Moses was left out of Chelsea’s matchday squad in the EPL having made two substitute appearances.

Eden Hazard struck the opener from 12-yard to give Chelsea the lead in the 30th minute and in the second half Ross Barkley’s simple tap-in from close range in the 57th minute doubled the Blues’ lead.

Alvaro Morata sealed the win in the additional time with a lofty strike for his third goal of the season.

Man City would rue the fact that they could have pulled off the park if they had made the best use of the late penalty kick awarded to them at Anfield

Unfortunately, Riyadh Mahrez blew away the glorious chance for a famous win for the visitors who now extend their winless run at Anfield to 18 games.

Also, earlier in the day, Arsenal with Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi continued their upward movement on the Premier League table as they romped to a 5-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It was the sixth league win in a row for the Gunners and ninth win on the bounce in all competitions for Unai Emery’s men.

Sunday’s outing was quite significant for Iwobi. It was his 70th EPL appearance since he made his debut during the 2015/2016 season.

He is now expected to head to the Super Eagles’ camp for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Libya.