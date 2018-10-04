Napoli striker, Milik, robbed at gunpoint after Liverpool win

Napoli Team. [PHOTO CREDIT: Worldfootball]
Napoli Team. [PHOTO CREDIT: Worldfootball]

Napoli striker, Arkadiusz Milik, was robbed at gunpoint by two men on a motorbike as he drove home from Wednesday’s Champions League 1-0 group win against Liverpool, the daily Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino reported on Thursday.

He was said to be driving through the Varcaturo district at around 2 a.m. when the motorbike blocked the road and forced him to stop, the report said.

One of the men pointed a gun at Milik and made him hand over a Rolex watch. Naples police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Two years ago, Napoli forward, Lorenzo Insigne, who scored the last-minute winner on Wednesday, and his wife were mugged in the city in similar circumstances.

Media reports said the robbers told Insigne to “score a goal for us” in his next match.

Team captain, Marek Hamsik, was robbed in 2013 as was his wife two years before that.

(Reuters/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text based advert here, call +2348098788999

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.