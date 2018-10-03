The best of attacking football is expected at Wembley tonight as Tottenham Hotspur play host to Spanish giants, Barcelona, in one of the Match Day 2 games of the UEFA Champions League.
While Harry Kane will be leading the Spurs’ chase for goals, Lionel Messi will be doing same for Barcelona who started out with a big win in their group opener against PSV.
Messi was rested by Barca at the weekend in preparation for the crunch test in London, although he was summoned from the bench to create their equaliser.
Spurs are depleted for tonight’s game as they are without Dele Alli as well as Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele, Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen at Wembley.
Thankfully for Spurs, Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to start for the first time since the 3-0 win over Manchester United at the end of August, after overcoming a thigh injury.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.
Kickoff 8 p.m.
Kick off at Wembley… Tottenham start the game
A fast tempo start here at Wembley
GOAL!!! Barcelona take the lead
Coutinho with the goal as Loris rushes out for no just course
Barcelona dictating the pace at Wembley for now
Kane tries to wriggle his way in the box but he has been disposed of the ball
Coutinho’s goal after 92 seconds is Barcelona’s earliest Champions League goal since Mark van Bommel in November 2005 v Panathinaikos (36 seconds).
YELLOW CARD Toby Alderweireld booked for foul on Coutinho
Offside… Son flagged
Barcelona aren’t looking troubled in defence, but they’re seeing less and less of the ball,
GOALLLL!! Rakitic makes it 2-0
Decent save by the Barcelona keeper as Tottenham press to reduce the deficit
Messi goes down in the Tottenham box but no penalty
Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona is ruled offside
Luis Suarez on the pitch but back on his feet
Yellow card for Victor Wanyama for tripping Messi
Yellow card for Erik Lamela for a foul on Sergio Busquets
Spurs supporters looking dejected as we approach half time
Three minutes added time
The energy that has been missing in the Barcelona team in their recent La Liga game is back
Half Time Tottenham 0-2 Barcelona
Harry Kane scores as action resume for the second half
Messi also made it 3 for Barcelona but he could not and Kane does it.. 1-2.. game on!
GOAL…Lionel Messi makes it 3-1
This is Messi ‘s 104th champions league goal
A tactical foul, Arthur sees no other way than stopping the counter and receives a yellow card
Good effort by Luis Suarez as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it
GOAL… Tottenham score again
Erik Lamela gives Spurs a lifeline
Moussa Sissoko goes for goal, but his effort was never close to hitting the targe
Chance for Spurs.. Eric Dier come close
Gerard Pique is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.
Game restarted
Kane rule offside
Barcelona dominating with 60% ball possession
Lucas Moura tries his luck from distance but his effort ends up safely in the hands of Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Ben Davies sees his shot deflected off target
Tottenham pressing hard for the equaliser
Auturo Vidal in for Barcelona
Vidal penalised for pushing Lucas Moura
GOAL!! Messi kills the game with another goal
After scoring a hat trick in MatchDay 1, Messi scores a brace in Wembley