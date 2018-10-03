CAF Confederation Cup: Raja Casablanca defeat Enyimba In Aba

Related News

Qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup final has just gotten more difficult for Enyimba FC after they were beaten 1-0 in Aba on Wednesday by Moroccan side, Raja Casablanca.

Many had expected Enyimba to make the most of their home advantage in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first leg match; but that was not the case.

Instead, it was Abdelilah Hafidi that emerged as the hero for the Moroccans as he got the match winner for Raja in the 48th minute.

The low shot from distance somehow squirmed through the legs of goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai.

In the 65th minute, Stanley Dimgba blew away a great chance to pull Enyimba level when he blasted his penalty way off target after a Moroccan defender had handled the ball inside the box.

The home team continued to chase the game thereafter, but they could not get back into the game to the disappointment of the packed crowd at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

Surprisingly, it was Raja Casablanca that had the better of the ball possession; enjoying 53% in the first half.

Enyimba largely struggled to threaten the goal of their guests with dashing winger Stanley Dimgba only coming to life late in the first half when he drove through the Moroccan defence.

The return leg will be played on October 24 in Casablanca with the overall winner advancing to the final of the continental club competition.