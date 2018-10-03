UEFA Champions League: Five things to expect tonight

Related News

The UEFA Champions League is already living up to its billing with splendid displays being produced by Europe’s elite clubs.

Now in the group phase, the second instalment of Match Day 2 games will be played on Wednesday night across eight different stadia in Europe.

PREMIUM TIMES projects into five things to expect in the world’s biggest club competition tonight.

Goals at Wembley

For many, the star fixture in Match Day 2 is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona tie that would be taking place at the magnificent Wembley stadium.

While the victory pendulum could swing either way or even end in stalemate, one thing that should be expected at Wembley on Wednesday is goals.

Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will have to work extra hard tonight as they welcome Spanish champions FC Barcelona to Wembley.

This will be the third-ever meeting between Spurs and the Blaugrana and the first since 1982 (semifinal of the Cup Winners’ Cup where Barcelona won 2-1).

Spurs won all three home games in the Champions League last season including against eventual champions Real Madrid and will be hoping this run continues as a rampant Barca have only won one of their last seven games away from home in the competition. The last victory for the Catalan team was a win over Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Tottenham celebrates one of their goals in win over Liverpool

However, Barca have lost just one of their last 11 encounters in the Champions League with English sides.

Harry Kane or Lionel Messi, we wait to see who will lead the goals race.

Atletico To Boss Brugge

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides since 1992. Diego Simeone’s men have won each of their four previous matches against Club Brugge.

In all major competitions, Atletico have only lost twice at home in their last 30 matches, winning 23 and drawing five.

On their part, Club Brugge have lost each of their last seven games in the Champions League, scoring five times and conceding 15.

Atletico Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup (Photo Credit: Squawka Football on Twitter)

They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 games in the Champions League, the last one coming back in October 2005 against SK Rapid Wien.

Nothing suggests they would leave Spain with any point tonight

Salah Goal

This should be one of the matches of the season, Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli prepare to take on an inspired Liverpool side at the San Paolo Arena.

This is the third time these two heavyweights are meeting in Europe, the last one in 2010 – Europa League group stage.

The Italians have only won twice in their last nine European games, drawing once and losing six times. Away from home, Liverpool have only lost one in six in the Champions League.

Liverpool celebrates after scoring

Salah scored a superb goal against Napoli when Liverpool faced the Italians in Dublin just before the beginning of the season.

In his right element, Salah knows Naples well enough to get a goal there tonight.

Big win in Paris

The last time Red Star Belgrade faced a French side in the Champions League, they won on penalties – eventually lifting the trophy (1991).

PSG will look to continue on their winning run as they host Red Star Belgrade.

This will be the maiden meeting in a European competition between these two sides. PSG have not lost a single home game in the competition since 2004. The Serbians face an uphill task, as they are winless in their last 10 meetings with French sides, drawing 3 and losing 7.

Point for Super Eagles stars

Two Super Eagles players, Henry Oneykuru and Brian Idowu, are expected in action tonight for Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow respectively.

It is expected that at least a point will be gotten by either of the two teams.

Onyekuru and his Galatasaray teammates can fancy their chances even though they are playing away to Porto.

Galatasaray used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Hürriyet Daily News]

Porto have won four of their last six games against Turkish sides in the Champions League. Galatasaray have won twice in their last four encounters with Portuguese opponents.

It is all to play for as Lokomotiv Moscow face German outfit Schalke 04.

This will be their first-ever meeting. The home side have lost each of their last five games against German clubs in Europe.