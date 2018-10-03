Related News

The first set of games in Match Day 2 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night threw up different shades of results; with the biggest of the night recorded in Moscow.

In Group G, UEFA Champions League holders, Real Madrid, lost 1-0 away to CSKA Moscow. Nikola Vlasic scored a second-minute goal to stun the three-time champions.

Though Real Madrid created tons of chances with the ball hitting the bar more than three times, they still left Moscow empty-handed and thus put their title defence ambitions under serious strain.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles striker, Olarenwaju Kayode, made his Champions League debut for Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

It turned out to a good night for Kayode and his team as they secured a valuable 2-2 draw away at Olympique Lyon in Tuesday’s Group F clash at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon Metropolis.

Kayode who for now is a fringe player with the Super Eagles came on for Junior Moraes in the 83rd minute of the draw.

Moraes had done his bit; banging in a brace before strikes from Moussa Dembele and Leo Dubois nicked a point for the home side.

Despite dropping points at home, Lyon leads Group F with four points while Manchester City who came from a goal down to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim, Germany are second with three points from two games.

Shakhtar Donetsk are third in the table with two points from their opening two games, while Hoffenheim are rock bottom with just a point.

In Rome, AS Roma returned to winning ways spanking Viktoria Plzen 5-0 at the Olimpico stadium.

Edin Dzeko scored a hat-trick while Cengiz Under and Justin Kluivert also got on the score sheet.

In Group E, goals from Haris Seferovic, Alex Grimaldo, and Alfa Semedo were enough for ten men Benfica to secure a 3-2 win over AEK Athens, despite Viktor Klonaridis’ brace. Ruben Dias was sent off shortly before the break for a second bookable offence.

At the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich and Ajax played out a 1-1 draw.

Mats Hummels shot the hosts, Bayern Munich, into the lead in the fourth minute; but Moussair Mazraoui drew level for the visitors, in the 22nd minute.

Ajax leads Group E with four points with a superior goal difference than second place Bayern. Benfica are third with three points while AEK Athens occupy bottom with no points from two games.

In Group H, Manchester United played out a goalless draw at home with Valencia at Old Trafford.

There would be more matches in Europe’s biggest club competition on Wednesday with the pick of the bunch being the Wembley showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and his teammates are already in town as they are looking to build on their opening day win against PSV at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile another Nigerian, Henry Onyekuru, is also expected in action today as Galatasaray take on Porto away in Portugal.