EPL: Moses makes late show as Chelsea, Liverpool remain unbeaten

Nigeria international, Victor Moses, came in as a 73rd-minute substitute as Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Stanford Bridge.

While Moses failed to make any meaningful impact with his introduction into the game after being brought in to replace Willian, it was another substitute Daniel Sturridge that determined the outcome of Saturday’s game.

Sturridge scored within three minutes of coming off the bench to earn Liverpool a late 1-1 draw against former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The English striker sent a long-range shot dipping over Kepa Arrizabalaga in the final minute of normal time to cancel out Eden Hazard’s crisp finish, which for so long looked like being the winner.

Liverpool, who had two efforts kept out on the line prior to their late leveler, dropped points for the first time this season but remain unbeaten after seven games.

Victory for fellow unbeaten side Chelsea would have taken them level on points with Manchester City at the summit, but instead, it is Liverpool who sit alongside the reigning champions in what is shaping up to be a tight title race.

In other games also played on Saturday, another Nigerian, Alex Iwobi, came off the bench to inspire Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Watford.

Prior to Iwobi’s introduction, the Gunners were struggling and it was still 0-0 but the Nigerian changed the complexion of the game and even had his hand in the first goal for Arsenal. The Gunners killed game afterward through Mesut Ozil.

At the Etihad Stadium, Leon Balogun was on the bench for 90 minutes as he watched his team Brighton lose 2-0 to Manchester City.

The victory recorded by Pep Guardiola’s team has taken them to the summit of the EPL log as they have 19 points from seven games, same as Liverpool but with a better goals’ difference.

There was something to cheer for the Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi as their club, Leicester City got a 2-0 away win over Newcastle United at St. James Park.

RESULTS

West Ham United 3 – 1 Manchester United

Arsenal 2 – 0 Watford

Everton 3 – 0 Fulham

Huddersfield Town 0 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0 – 2 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 0 Southampton

Chelsea FC 1 – 1 Liverpool