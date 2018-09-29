EPL: Pressure mounts on Mourinho as hammers nail Manchester United

Related News

Things are literally falling apart for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United as their bad situation turned worse on Saturday following their 3-1 loss to West Ham United in the Premier League.

This is the joint-worst start to a Premier League season for the Red Devils after this latest defeat inflicted by the Hammers.

A 3-1 loss at London Stadium on Saturday leaves United with 10 points after seven matches, Mourinho’s men having also lost to Tottenham and Brighton and Hove Albion this term.

United exited the EFL Cup at the first hurdle this week, going out in the third round on penalties at home to Derby County – managed by Frank Lampard, who played for Mourinho at Chelsea.

In the Premier League era, United have never collected a lower number of points after their first seven matches of the season.

On their part, West Ham’s front three each played a role in one of the goals as Manuel Pellegrini’s side stretched their unbeaten run to four with their biggest win over United in 36 years.

To highlight their poor display, United failed to register a shot on target during the first half but did hit the post when Romelu Lukaku met Ashley Young’s near-post-delivery with a header which came back off the outside of the woodwork.

Manchester United across major social media platforms are already calling for the sack of Mourinho.

Whether the leadership of the club will heed to such call going by the huge finical implications attached to it is yet to be seen.

Already, there are reports putting former Real Madrid Coach, Zinedine Zidane as a possible replacement for Mourinho.