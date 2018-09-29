Chelsea Vs Liverpool LIVE UPDATES: Blues seek another win over the Reds

It will be a battle of colours in the Premier League today as Chelsea hosts the league leaders, Liverpool, at Stamford Bridge.
After securing a comeback win over Liverpool at Anfield three days ago in the League Cup, Maurizio Sarri’s men will be looking to make it a double over the Jurgen Klopp tutored side.
The midweek defeat to Chelsea was the first blemish for Klopp in his third full season in charge, with his side being made to pay the price for a sluggish performance in the final stages of the match.
It is expected that the complexion of the lineups of both Chelsea and Liverpool will be much changed compared to what both teams fielded in the Cup tie. Hence, the likes of Nigeria’s Victor Moses look destined to be relegated back to the bench.
That nonetheless, the Blues are positive they can get the three points that would see them overtake Liverpool who, so far, have six wins in as many games in the Premier League this season.
This is the most-played fixture in English football in the 21st century, with Chelsea and Liverpool facing each other on Saturday for the 58th time in that period.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates
Kick-off is 5.30pm
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
STARTING XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Hazard, Giroud, Willian
SUBS: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Moses, Fabregas, Barkley, Morata
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
STARTING XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Mane, Salah, Firmino
SUBS: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Shaqiri, Matip
We are underway at Stamford Bridge… Chelsea with the kick off
Chelsea dominating the possession
Weak shot by Salah… straight into the Chelsea keeper hands
Luis with a faulty pass intercepted by Salah
Nice driblle by Giroud as Chelsea try to wriggle their way into the Liverpool box but the Reds make a crucial clearance
Salah tries to dribble Alonso but the Chelsea forces the ball away for a throw in
Luis playing dangerously.. hope his error won’t cost Chelsea
Chance! Salah fires his effort way off target
Chelsea with a slightly better share of the ball possession as they have 53% to Liverpool 47%
Free kick for Chelsea as Firmino brings down Hazard
Shot! MANE tries an effort but off target
Liverpool players doing a lot of closed markings
Chance! SALAH gets Firmino who fires a shot but blocked for a corner
Willian with a chance but the Liverpool keeper rushes out to make a daring save
GOAL!!! HAZARD gets the opener
Free kick to Liverpool
Salah comes close again! A goal line clearance saves Chelsea
Both Chelsea and Liverpool have had two attempts each on target this evening
Poor clearance by Luiz gifts Liverpool a throw in
Willian appears injured after a tackle
Yellow card for Sadio Mane for a cynical foul on Hazard
The fans booing Mane already
Chance.. Salah tries a pass for Frimino but the Brazilian could not reach the ball so Chelsea with a a goal kick
Klopp looking worried as we are approaching half time and it is still Chelsea leading by a lone goal scored by Hazard
Mane with an over head kick and that is another chance squandered by Liverpool
One minute added time over
Half Time Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Second half resumes with Liverpool taking the Center pass
Chelsea with a couple of chances but they have failed to extend their lead
Alonso plays away the ball for a corner kick
Chelsea with a clearance and they launch a counter attack
Liverpool cut the move short
SAVE! Mane very close but Kepa does the needful for Chelsea
Now on in the hour mark. .. Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Klopp looking forward to make some changes as the first Premier league defeat is starring at Liverpool
Hazard tears away.. he fires a low strike but the Liverpool keeper makes a big save
Chelsea Change .. Alvaro Morata in for Giroud
Liverpool change: Shaqiri in for Mohamed Salah
Missed Chance! Shaqiri from close range fluffs a big opportunity to equalise for Liverpool
Another chance missed by Liverpool as Luiz clears off the line
Chelsea Change : Victor Moses comes in for Willian
Chelsea and Liverpool have had four attempts each on target this evening
Yellow card for Milner after bringing down Victor Moses
Free kick to Chelsea.. Hazard swings the ball . MORATA header too high
Liverpool FC make their second substitution with Naby Keita replacing Jordan Henderson
Chelsea Change: Ross Barkley in for Kovacic
Free kick to Liverpool as Luiz clashes into Sadio Mane
Shaqiri curls the free kick over the wall but straight to Liverpool’s Kepa hand
Klopp planing to throw in his last dice in Daniel Sturridge as Milner is taken off
Anxious moment for fans of both teams as we are now in the final stages of this explosive encounter
GOAL!!!! Daniel Sturridge gives Liverpool the equaliser
Four minutes added time
Full time… Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool