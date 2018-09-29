Chelsea Vs Liverpool LIVE UPDATES: Blues seek another win over the Reds

Related News

It will be a battle of colours in the Premier League today as Chelsea hosts the league leaders, Liverpool, at Stamford Bridge.

After securing a comeback win over Liverpool at Anfield three days ago in the League Cup, Maurizio Sarri’s men will be looking to make it a double over the Jurgen Klopp tutored side.

The midweek defeat to Chelsea was the first blemish for Klopp in his third full season in charge, with his side being made to pay the price for a sluggish performance in the final stages of the match.

It is expected that the complexion of the lineups of both Chelsea and Liverpool will be much changed compared to what both teams fielded in the Cup tie. Hence, the likes of Nigeria’s Victor Moses look destined to be relegated back to the bench.

That nonetheless, the Blues are positive they can get the three points that would see them overtake Liverpool who, so far, have six wins in as many games in the Premier League this season.

This is the most-played fixture in English football in the 21st century, with Chelsea and Liverpool facing each other on Saturday for the 58th time in that period.

Kick-off is 5.30pm

CHELSEA TEAM NEWS

STARTING XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Hazard, Giroud, Willian

SUBS: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Moses, Fabregas, Barkley, Morata

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

STARTING XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Mane, Salah, Firmino

SUBS: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Shaqiri, Matip

We are underway at Stamford Bridge… Chelsea with the kick off

Chelsea dominating the possession

Weak shot by Salah… straight into the Chelsea keeper hands

Luis with a faulty pass intercepted by Salah

Nice driblle by Giroud as Chelsea try to wriggle their way into the Liverpool box but the Reds make a crucial clearance

Salah tries to dribble Alonso but the Chelsea forces the ball away for a throw in

Luis playing dangerously.. hope his error won’t cost Chelsea

Chance! Salah fires his effort way off target

Chelsea with a slightly better share of the ball possession as they have 53% to Liverpool 47%

Free kick for Chelsea as Firmino brings down Hazard

Shot! MANE tries an effort but off target

Liverpool players doing a lot of closed markings

Chance! SALAH gets Firmino who fires a shot but blocked for a corner

Willian with a chance but the Liverpool keeper rushes out to make a daring save

GOAL!!! HAZARD gets the opener

Free kick to Liverpool

Salah comes close again! A goal line clearance saves Chelsea

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have had two attempts each on target this evening

Poor clearance by Luiz gifts Liverpool a throw in

Willian appears injured after a tackle

Yellow card for Sadio Mane for a cynical foul on Hazard

The fans booing Mane already

Chance.. Salah tries a pass for Frimino but the Brazilian could not reach the ball so Chelsea with a a goal kick

Klopp looking worried as we are approaching half time and it is still Chelsea leading by a lone goal scored by Hazard

Mane with an over head kick and that is another chance squandered by Liverpool

One minute added time over

Half Time Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool

Second half resumes with Liverpool taking the Center pass

Chelsea with a couple of chances but they have failed to extend their lead

Alonso plays away the ball for a corner kick

Chelsea with a clearance and they launch a counter attack

Liverpool cut the move short

SAVE! Mane very close but Kepa does the needful for Chelsea

Now on in the hour mark. .. Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool

Klopp looking forward to make some changes as the first Premier league defeat is starring at Liverpool

Hazard tears away.. he fires a low strike but the Liverpool keeper makes a big save

Chelsea Change .. Alvaro Morata in for Giroud

Liverpool change: Shaqiri in for Mohamed Salah

Missed Chance! Shaqiri from close range fluffs a big opportunity to equalise for Liverpool

Another chance missed by Liverpool as Luiz clears off the line

Chelsea Change : Victor Moses comes in for Willian

Chelsea and Liverpool have had four attempts each on target this evening

Yellow card for Milner after bringing down Victor Moses

Free kick to Chelsea.. Hazard swings the ball . MORATA header too high

Liverpool FC make their second substitution with Naby Keita replacing Jordan Henderson

Chelsea Change: Ross Barkley in for Kovacic

Free kick to Liverpool as Luiz clashes into Sadio Mane

Shaqiri curls the free kick over the wall but straight to Liverpool’s Kepa hand

Klopp planing to throw in his last dice in Daniel Sturridge as Milner is taken off

Anxious moment for fans of both teams as we are now in the final stages of this explosive encounter

GOAL!!!! Daniel Sturridge gives Liverpool the equaliser

Four minutes added time

Full time… Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool