Chelsea v Liverpool @Stamford Bridge @5:30pm on September 29
Despite the 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won on two of their last three visits to the Bridge. The Reds have the only winning streak left in the EPL as Chelsea were held down last weekend by West Ham.
Will the Blues give Klopp another hangover or will it be back to the status quo? Maurizio Sarri is sweating on the fitness of Pedro who, he admitted, was missed against the Hammers while Antonio Rudiger is expected to undergo last-minute fitness check.
For Klopp, the heavyweight front three – Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane will return while the team will also be boosted by Georgino Wijnaldum, who played no part in the loss to Chelsea last Wednesday.
This match is going to be very close and will be decided on by mistakes and turnovers in the last quarter.
Current Form: Chelsea [W-D-W-W-W]; Liverpool [L-W-W-W-W]
Head to head
Wed 26/09/18 LEC Liverpool 1 – 2 Chelsea
Sun 06/05/18 PRL Chelsea 1 – 0 Liverpool
Sat 25/11/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea
Tue 31/01/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea
Fri 16/09/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 2 Liverpool
Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
Juventus v Napoli @Allianz Stadium @5pm on September 29
Serie A’s defending champions, Juventus, already look like they will run away from the chasing pack. However, they will welcome their nearest challengers, Napoli to the Allianz on Saturday in what could become an early statement of intent from both teams.
Last season, the second faceoff in the league was four matches to the end of the season and Napoli won 1-0, which should have given them momentum to catch the champions. But they ultimately failed, though, they amassed a record number of points to come in second.
This season, Juve is strengthened with the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo and Emre Can elaborating with five straight wins – 13 goals scored and four conceded.
For Carlo Ancelotti, his tactics will be based on the scoring of Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik, who have scored five and three goals respectively.
This should be a compelling watch!
Current Form: Juventus [W-W-W-W-W]; Liverpool [W-W-D-W-L]
Head to head
Sun 22/04/18 SEA Juventus 0 – 1 Napoli
Fri 01/12/17 SEA Napoli 0 – 1 Juventus
Wed 05/04/17 COI Napoli 3 – 2 Juventus
Sun 02/04/17 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Juventus
Tue 28/02/17 COI Juventus 3 – 1 Napoli
Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Napoli
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid @Santiago Bernabeu @7:45pm on September 29
Unbelievably, Real Madrid and Barcelona both lost on Wednesday to supposedly inferior opponents while Atletico won to move just two points off their hosts on Saturday.
One of the main characters in Saturday’s game will be Diego Costa, who told Marca, “They wanted to kill us and we had to enter with the mentality of eating them,” describing the Super Cup in which Atletico triumphed 4-2 at the beginning of the season.
Though Costa scored two goals in that encounter, he is on a barren run of six games without a goal in La Liga.
For Julen Lopetegui, his challenges are both in defence and midfield where Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, and Isco are serious doubts. If the European champions lose this one, expect the pressure on Lopetegui to go up a notch.
Current Form: Real Madrid [L-W-W-D-W]; Atletico Madrid [W-W-W-D-L]
Head to head
Wed 15/08/18 USC Real Madrid 2 – 4 Atletico Madrid
Sun 08/04/18 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid
Sat 18/11/17 LAL Atletico Madrid 0 – 0 Real Madrid
Wed 10/05/17 UCL Atletico Madrid 2 – 1 Real Madrid
Tue 02/05/17 UCL Real Madrid 3 – 0 Atletico Madrid
Prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Atletico Madrid