Related News

Chelsea v Liverpool @Stamford Bridge @5:30pm on September 29

Despite the 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won on two of their last three visits to the Bridge. The Reds have the only winning streak left in the EPL as Chelsea were held down last weekend by West Ham.

Will the Blues give Klopp another hangover or will it be back to the status quo? Maurizio Sarri is sweating on the fitness of Pedro who, he admitted, was missed against the Hammers while Antonio Rudiger is expected to undergo last-minute fitness check.

For Klopp, the heavyweight front three – Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane will return while the team will also be boosted by Georgino Wijnaldum, who played no part in the loss to Chelsea last Wednesday.

This match is going to be very close and will be decided on by mistakes and turnovers in the last quarter.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-D-W-W-W]; Liverpool [L-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Wed 26/09/18 LEC Liverpool 1 – 2 Chelsea

Sun 06/05/18 PRL Chelsea 1 – 0 Liverpool

Sat 25/11/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

Tue 31/01/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

Fri 16/09/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 2 Liverpool

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Juventus v Napoli @Allianz Stadium @5pm on September 29

Serie A’s defending champions, Juventus, already look like they will run away from the chasing pack. However, they will welcome their nearest challengers, Napoli to the Allianz on Saturday in what could become an early statement of intent from both teams.

Last season, the second faceoff in the league was four matches to the end of the season and Napoli won 1-0, which should have given them momentum to catch the champions. But they ultimately failed, though, they amassed a record number of points to come in second.

This season, Juve is strengthened with the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo and Emre Can elaborating with five straight wins – 13 goals scored and four conceded.

Juventus won their match against Bologna while Napoli drew (Photo Credit: NDTV Sport)

For Carlo Ancelotti, his tactics will be based on the scoring of Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik, who have scored five and three goals respectively.

This should be a compelling watch!

Current Form: Juventus [W-W-W-W-W]; Liverpool [W-W-D-W-L]

Head to head

Sun 22/04/18 SEA Juventus 0 – 1 Napoli

Fri 01/12/17 SEA Napoli 0 – 1 Juventus

Wed 05/04/17 COI Napoli 3 – 2 Juventus

Sun 02/04/17 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Juventus

Tue 28/02/17 COI Juventus 3 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Napoli

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid @Santiago Bernabeu @7:45pm on September 29

Unbelievably, Real Madrid and Barcelona both lost on Wednesday to supposedly inferior opponents while Atletico won to move just two points off their hosts on Saturday.

Gareth Bale Celebrates his first goal of the night against Liverpool during the UCL Final [Photo; Real Madrid Twitter page]

One of the main characters in Saturday’s game will be Diego Costa, who told Marca, “They wanted to kill us and we had to enter with the mentality of eating them,” describing the Super Cup in which Atletico triumphed 4-2 at the beginning of the season.

Though Costa scored two goals in that encounter, he is on a barren run of six games without a goal in La Liga.

For Julen Lopetegui, his challenges are both in defence and midfield where Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, and Isco are serious doubts. If the European champions lose this one, expect the pressure on Lopetegui to go up a notch.

Current Form: Real Madrid [L-W-W-D-W]; Atletico Madrid [W-W-W-D-L]

Head to head

Wed 15/08/18 USC Real Madrid 2 – 4 Atletico Madrid

Sun 08/04/18 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid

Sat 18/11/17 LAL Atletico Madrid 0 – 0 Real Madrid

Wed 10/05/17 UCL Atletico Madrid 2 – 1 Real Madrid

Tue 02/05/17 UCL Real Madrid 3 – 0 Atletico Madrid



Prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Atletico Madrid