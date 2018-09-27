Related News

For the first time this season, former Nigeria international, Victor Moses, was in the starting lineup for Chelsea and the Blues enjoyed his presence as they registered a 1-2 win over Liverpool in their Third Round League Cup clash at Anfield.

Prior to Wednesday’s Cup tie, Liverpool had won their previous seven games across all competitions and they were looking like they were on course for another win when they took the lead through Daniel Sturridge in the 58th minute.

The Blues, however, turned the game around in six minutes with Emerson getting the equaliser and Eden Hazard banging in the winning goal in the 86th minute.

Chelsea, who host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this weekend, remain unbeaten this season following this win, which was earned despite coach Maurizio Sarri making eight changes to his starting line-up.

Also, there was joy for another Nigerian in Alex Iwobi who was in action as Arsenal edged out Brentford 3-1.

The Gunners survived a second half rally from Brentford as a Danny Welbeck double proved enough to seal a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup before Alexandre Lacazzete provided the icing on the cake with his late strike.

The Gunners, beaten finalists in this competition last season, were pushed all the way by a much-changed Brentford side, but showed enough to advance with a 3-1 win.

Elsewhere, West Ham romped to an 8-0 victory over Macclesfield with Robert Snodgrass, Lucas Perez, Ryan Fredericks and debutant Grady Diangana all scoring their first goals for the club.

Michael Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna were also on target as the Hammers registered their first home win of the season and their biggest victory in 35 years.

There was, however, no success for Nigeria’s Isaac Sucess whose club Watford City were edged out via penalty kicks by Tottenham Hotspur.

The two teams had played 2-2 in regulation time.

League Cup third round results: (Wednesday)

Arsenal 3-1 Brentford

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 3-2 Stoke

West Ham 8-0 Macclesfield

Spurs 2-2 Watford (Spurs win 4-2 on penalties)