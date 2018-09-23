CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba trounce Rayon, zoom into semi-final

Related News

Enyimba International are through to the semifinal stage of the CAF Confederation Cup following their 5-1 demolition of Rayon Sports of Rwanda on Sunday at the Aba International Stadium

The Nigeria Professional Football League side who could only manage a barren draw in the first leg quarterfinal clash in Kigali last time out turned on the style in Sunday’s second leg tie.

It was Soporushi Dimgba that shot Enyimba ahead in the 12th minute, but the Rwandans who needed a score draw to advance pulled back the goal through Caleb Bimenyimana in the 25th minute.

Enyimba were back in front barely four minutes after Rayon got an equaliser and it was Ikouwen Utin who ensured that the Peoples’ Elephant enjoyed a 2-1 lead into the second half.

Sunday Adetunji extended Enyimba’s lead three minutes into the second half while on the dot of the hour, Joseph Osadiaye put the game beyond the Rwandans.

Ten minutes to the end of regulation time, Isiaka Oladuntoye put an icing on the cake with the fifth goal for Enyimba.

In the semifinal, Enyimba will face the winner of the Raja Casablanca of Morocco and Cara of Congo who are featuring in another quarter-final duel which will hold later on Sunday evening.

Enyimba are gunning to be Nigeria’s first club ever to win the CAF Confederation Cup and they would be glad to be closer to achieving another first like they did in CAF Champions League where they won back-to-back titles after futile attempts by Nigerian clubs for several years.