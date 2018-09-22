EPL: Iheanacho scores in comeback win for Leicester City

Related News

Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho, is finally off the mark as he got his first Premier League goal for Leicester City in their comeback 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday at the Kings Power stadium.

Mathias Jorgensen had put Huddersfield ahead early, but Leicester came back flying as Iheanacho made it 1-1 in the first half, then James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored one each in the second half.

Another Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi, was also in action for Leicester City on Saturday and he was booked in the 18th minute.

Iheanacho and his teammates have now won three of their opening six games to start the season, while Huddersfield have yet to win this campaign and sit bottom of the Premier League table.

In the early kickoff, Nigeria’s Isaac Success was a substitute, as Watford were held to a draw 1-1 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Success played for barely 11 minutes in Saturday’s tie as he continued his bit-part role with the Hornets.

At Turf Moor, Jordon Ibe remained on the bench for the entirety of Bournemouth’s 4-0 loss to Burnley.

At Anfield, Liverpool extended their winning streak to six games after a routine 3-0 win against Southampton.

Wesley Hoedt (OG), Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah with first-half goals sealed the victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Dominic Solanke did not make the Reds matchday squad after returning to training on Friday morning.

Also, Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands at Old Trafford on Saturday but his presence could not spur on Manchester United as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash.

Fred and Joao Moutinho both netted their first goals for their respective clubs as Wolves came from behind to earn another impressive result since gaining promotion from the Championship.

United nonetheless have moved into fifth place in the top-flight standings, but Wolves drop down to the ninth position despite extending their unbeaten run in the league to four matches.