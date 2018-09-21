Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Enyimba vs Rayon Sports @Enyimba Stadium @2pm on Sep.23

Enyimba had more scoring chances in Rwanda in the first leg to have made the second leg more comfortable but they also had Theophilus Alefokhai to thank for preserving a clean sheet.

To qualify for the semi-finals is a simple equation – score more goals than the Rwandans on Sunday in Aba. Enyimba cannot afford to be complacent, as any draw apart from a 0-0 would knock them out of the competition.

The suspension on Mfom Udoh has not come at the right time but that is hoping that the players that come in to replace the experienced captain can manage to get over the line.

Current Form: Enyimba [D-W-W-L-W]; Rayon Sports [D-W-LWD-L]

Head to head

16/09/18 CCC Rayon Sports 0 – 0 Enyimba

Prediction: Enyimba 2-1 Rayon Sports

Arsenal vs Everton @Emirates Stadium @4pm on Sep.23

The fact is Arsenal love playing Everton in the EPL. In their last two meetings, the Gunners have scored 10 goals and in the last 10 meetings have won six, drawn three and lost once.

The Gunners are also in buoyant mood after three straight wins in the league, which doused the initial fears of many of their fans after starting the season with two consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, a first league defeat – by West Ham last Sunday has tempered the Toffee’s initial enthusiasm at the start of the season but can they respond at the Emirates with the return of Richarlison?

Current Form: Arsenal [W-W-W-W-L]; Everton [L-D-W-D-W]

Head to head

Sat 03/02/18 PRL Arsenal 5 – 1 Everton

Sun 22/10/17 PRL Everton 2 – 5 Arsenal

Sun 21/05/17 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 Everton

Tue 13/12/16 PRL Everton 2 – 1 Arsenal

Sat 19/03/16 PRL Everton 0 – 2 Arsenal

Prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Everton

Sampdoria v Inter Milan @Stadio Luigi Ferraris @7.30pm on Sep.22

Ten minutes to the end of their UEFA Champions League encounter against Tottenham last Tuesday, Inter’s season was imploding around Luciano Spaletti but a stupendous volley and a Matias Vecino header brought an unlikely win.

Can Inter kick on with this improbable result is the question their fans will be asking themselves?

Four points from four matches to start the 2018/19 Serie A season has not wrought confidence and Sampdoria, their next opponents will not be any easier.

Current Form: Sampdoria [D-W-L-W-L]; Inter Milan [W-L-W-D-L]

Head to head

18/03/18 SEA Sampdoria 0 – 5 Inter Milan

24/10/17 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 2 Sampdoria

03/04/17 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 2 Sampdoria

30/10/16 SEA Sampdoria 1 – 0 Inter Milan

20/02/16 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 1 Sampdoria

Prediction: Sampdoria 2-1 Inter Milan

Lyon v Marseille @Groupama Stadium @8pm on Sep.23

Lyon were good value for their 2-1 win over Manchester City win last Wednesday and could have scored more if they had taken gilt-edged chances that were created.

They welcome Marseille, who have made a good start in the league and need to show the sort of concentration and tactical pliability they showed to defeat the City team against second-placed Marseille, who incidentally lost on their European foray on Thursday.

What sort of reaction will the two teams exhibit? Will Lyon believe they have arrived and will Marseille be hurting seeking a response at the home of one of their fiercest rivals? The answers are juicy!

Current Form: Lyon [W-D-L-W-L]; Marseille [L-W-W-D-L-W]

Head to head

Sun 18/03/18 LI1 Marseille 2 – 3 Lyon

Sun 17/12/17 LI1 Lyon 2 – 0 Marseille

Tue 31/01/17 CDF Marseille 2 – 1 Lyon

Sun 22/01/17 LI1 Lyon 3 – 1 Marseille

Sun 18/09/16 LI1 Marseille 0 – 0 Lyon

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Marseille